Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STZHF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Stelco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stelco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. Stelco has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

