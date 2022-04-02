StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 2,095,677 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

