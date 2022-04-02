Stealth (XST) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $2,437.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003769 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010285 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.