State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

