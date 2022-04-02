State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.94 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trex from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

Trex stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.76.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.