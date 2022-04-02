State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 9,400 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after buying an additional 4,237,628 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,440,000 after buying an additional 2,950,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,053,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

