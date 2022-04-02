State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 4,136 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.71. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.04 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

