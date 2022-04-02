StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,194,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 948,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:SRHBF opened at $0.96 on Friday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.
About StarHub (Get Rating)
