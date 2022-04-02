Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.58. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

