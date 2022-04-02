Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) will announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings. Standex International posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,791,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Standex International by 192.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 658.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 447.7% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

SXI traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.78. 66,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.97. Standex International has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $121.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

