Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $735.36

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 735.36 ($9.63) and traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.75). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.59), with a volume of 84,315 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £715.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 735.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 738.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:SLS)
