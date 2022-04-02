Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.16.

Shares of SQ traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $133.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,216,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,272,596. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.03 and a beta of 2.32. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Square by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Square by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

