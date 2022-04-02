SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives $77.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

