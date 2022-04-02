Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPWH. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.