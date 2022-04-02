Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Acquires $439,500.00 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPROGet Rating) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $439,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 31st, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,599 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $17,413.11.
  • On Tuesday, January 18th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 48,488 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $601,736.08.
  • On Monday, January 10th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,867 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $114,650.31.

SPRO opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPROGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,988,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 222,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 177,945 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

About Spero Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

