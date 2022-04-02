Spectrum Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (SPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $16,711.49 and $2,047.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00272523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001433 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

