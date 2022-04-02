SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Stock Position Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB opened at $34.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71.

