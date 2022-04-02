SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.