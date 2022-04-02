Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $88.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NYSE SWX opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $80.88. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

