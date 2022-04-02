Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.91. 6,012,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,042,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

