Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.