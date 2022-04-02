Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.96. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

