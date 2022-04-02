South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SJI. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of SJI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,515. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

