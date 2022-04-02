South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SJI. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Shares of SJI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,515. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
