Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Announces Earnings Results

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.38. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.98.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
About Solitario Zinc (Get Rating)
Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.
