Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Announces Earnings Results

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.38. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

