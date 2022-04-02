SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $370.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.36.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $322.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.78. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,566. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after buying an additional 225,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,837,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,481,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

