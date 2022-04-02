Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 38.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100,655 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $88.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

