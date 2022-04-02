Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.95.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $234.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.21. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Snowflake by 614.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,046,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

