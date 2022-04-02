Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Dawson James lowered their target price on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. 327,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,999. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $202.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

