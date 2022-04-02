SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,142,405 shares.The stock last traded at 5.51 and had previously closed at 5.93.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.99.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
