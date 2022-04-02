Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$22.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 64,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.06, for a total value of C$846,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 937,275 shares in the company, valued at C$12,240,811.50. Also, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$74,508.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,607 shares of company stock worth $1,662,847.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

