Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

