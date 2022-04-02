Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $133.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.24. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $111.30 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after acquiring an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.