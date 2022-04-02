Simmons Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.20. 836,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,823. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.95. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $268.51 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

