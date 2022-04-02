Simmons Bank Sells 199 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 187.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $19.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.83 and a 200 day moving average of $274.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.95.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

