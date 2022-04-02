Simmons Bank Sells 1,833 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $48.71. 29,989,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,285,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

