Simmons Bank Sells 158 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

Shares of NVDA traded down $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,723,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.78. The company has a market cap of $670.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

