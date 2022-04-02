Simmons Bank Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Citigroup by 85.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of C traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. 40,073,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,651,492. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

