Simmons Bank Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,567,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.70. 1,731,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,871. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.77.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.