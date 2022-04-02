Simmons Bank Has $2.07 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $512.59. 2,344,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,981. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $360.55 and a 1-year high of $521.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.00. The stock has a market cap of $482.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

