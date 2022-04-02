Simmons Bank Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 14.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,735. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.10. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $157.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

