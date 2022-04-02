Simmons Bank Acquires 186 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. lifted their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,784,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,232. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

