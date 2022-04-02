Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

SI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.45.

NYSE SI opened at $149.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.57. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

