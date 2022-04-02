Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 7,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 17,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

About Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. Its portfolio include Ulaan Ovoo in Mongolia, Pulacayo in Bolivia, Titan in Ontario, and Gibellini in Nevada. The company was founded on November 6, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

