Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 7,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 17,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.
About Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Elephant Mining (SILEF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.