Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLAB traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.84. The stock had a trading volume of 335,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,701. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.