Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $34,903,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,530,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Silgan by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Silgan by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

