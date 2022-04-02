Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 71.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 4.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last 90 days. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

