Signaturefd LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $90.76.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($42.54) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

