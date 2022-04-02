Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,530 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 185.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $338,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

SBSW opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

