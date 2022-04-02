Signaturefd LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

FOXA opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

