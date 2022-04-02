Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLT opened at $249.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

