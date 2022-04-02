Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $20,578,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $20,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 286.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 191,277 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.